NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.19

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $413.19 and traded as high as $466.00. NewMarket shares last traded at $462.29, with a volume of 21,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

