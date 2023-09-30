DHT (NYSE:DHT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.23

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $10.14. DHT shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 3,020,062 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get DHT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHT

DHT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.95 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 29.16%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

DHT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.