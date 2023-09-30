Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $13.25. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 3,977 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $125.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

