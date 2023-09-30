Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.37

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as high as $24.90. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 57,483 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Stories

