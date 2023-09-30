Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.51 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $233.52 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00008273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,675.62 or 0.06218691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

