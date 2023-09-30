ICON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $171.74 million and $2.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,077,117 coins and its circulating supply is 968,077,017 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,044,571.4161965. The last known price of ICON is 0.17577891 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,486,368.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

