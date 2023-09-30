Cosmos Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $49.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $7.22 or 0.00026808 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002999 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,064,779 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

