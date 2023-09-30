O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $908.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $936.63 and its 200-day moving average is $917.70. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $701.02 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

