Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

