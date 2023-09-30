Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 21,840 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 2.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

