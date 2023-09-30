Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $886,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,195,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.42.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $200.17 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.17.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

