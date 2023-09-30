McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $63.65 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 15.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $63,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $1,789,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

