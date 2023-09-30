McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after acquiring an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after acquiring an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $159.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

