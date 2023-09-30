Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $262,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 137.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 587,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.