McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $993,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 675,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,667 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

