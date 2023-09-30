Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.1% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.6% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

