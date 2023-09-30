McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

