McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $155.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

