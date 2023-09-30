Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.58. 255,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 91,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.