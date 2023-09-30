CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Trading 8% Higher

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. 17,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 242,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
CaliberCos Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CaliberCos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.