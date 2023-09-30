CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Trading 8% Higher

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. 17,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 242,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

CaliberCos Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.57.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.45 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

In other news, Director Daniel Paul Hansen acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,518. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 63,576 shares of company stock worth $91,592.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CaliberCos in the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CaliberCos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.