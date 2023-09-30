Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDYGet Free Report) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 42,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 230,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.10 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$123.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

