Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 42,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 230,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

FDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$1.10 price target on Faraday Copper and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$123.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

