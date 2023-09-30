mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP) Shares Down 0.3%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.