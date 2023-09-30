Short Interest in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Expands By 71.2%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the August 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Addentax Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATXG opened at $1.35 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 22.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addentax Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Addentax Group during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Addentax Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

