Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rises By 19.5%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 246,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

