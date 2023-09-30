Short Interest in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Increases By 50.6%

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 533,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASPS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle D. Esterman bought 13,889 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,393 shares in the company, valued at $343,414.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $150,001.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 686,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle D. Esterman acquired 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,414.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,334 shares of company stock valued at $300,002 over the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.