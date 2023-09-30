Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Up 41.7% in September

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of ATLX opened at $30.64 on Friday. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Articles

