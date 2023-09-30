Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTLW opened at $1.22 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 161,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000.

