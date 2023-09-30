AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 563,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWIN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AERWINS Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of AWIN stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. AERWINS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

AERWINS Technologies Company Profile

AERWINS Technologies ( NASDAQ:AWIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

