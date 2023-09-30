Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 23.2% in September

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auddia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Auddia by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Auddia alerts:

Auddia Stock Performance

AUUD stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia ( NASDAQ:AUUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.