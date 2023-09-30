Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 415,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

AXDX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

