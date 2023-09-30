Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 7,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 9,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

