Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.97 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74.40 ($0.91). 121,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 133,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.89).
Taylor Maritime Investments Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.07.
Taylor Maritime Investments Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
