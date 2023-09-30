Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Trading 4% Higher

Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 7.80 and last traded at 7.75. 42,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 16,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.45.

Ether ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ether ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.