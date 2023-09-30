Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Up 0.4%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.62 and last traded at $28.62. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 185.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

