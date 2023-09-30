Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Down 44.7% in September

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 494,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 11.0 %

ARBE opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics ( NASDAQ:ARBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,126.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

