Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the August 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

