H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $900.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of FUL opened at $68.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.55. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,198. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

