Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.59%.
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
