Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $912,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

