Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.