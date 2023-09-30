Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 45.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 104,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

