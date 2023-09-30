Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $97.06 and a one year high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

