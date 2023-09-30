Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.