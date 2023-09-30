RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.36. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

