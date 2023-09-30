BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

NUMG stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $348.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

