Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.