Short Interest in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rises By 106.9%

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,318 shares of company stock worth $5,509,514. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

