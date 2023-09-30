Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on October 26th

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 749,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,333,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

