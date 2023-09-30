SM Energy (SM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 on November 6th

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

SM Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 4.36. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,164 shares of company stock worth $2,083,923. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

