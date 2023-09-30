John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 25th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

